My Hero Academia Ending: What Is Ochaco's Hero Initiative? Explained

My Hero Academia, a manga series by Kohei Horikoshi, has ended with the introduction of Ochaco Uraraka as a pro hero. The series, which began with Izuku Midoriya highlighting the inequality in his hero-filled world, has been a source of inspiration for fans who have risen against hero society for being different or having a quirk that doesn't fit in with conventional society.

Ochaco's pro hero future

Ochaco, a character with a history of back and forth with Himiko Toga, has been deeply affected by her character's quirk and hero society's failure to support her. She confesses to Deku that she wishes she could have helped Toga more before her death. In My Hero Academia's final chapter, Ochaco aims to help more people, ensuring that another Toga doesn't happen again.

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 sees former Class 1-A members pursuing successful pro hero careers. Ochaco has initiated a plan to expand access to quirk counseling, a crucial aspect in the current age of a decline in villains and a wider role of heroes in Japan, as revealed in a news report.

Ochaco aims to assist individuals with destructive or abnormal quirks, such as Toga, as part of the changes Deku and others made to society through their fight against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. Their goal is not just to defeat villains but also to ensure that others will never feel failed by hero society again, resulting in a successful pro-hero future for Ochaco.

A brief about Ochaco

Ochaco is a short girl with a curvy figure, fair skin, and auburn hair. She has pink cheek marks and large, round eyes with thick upper and lower lashes. Her hair is shoulder-length with short bangs and bobbed style. Ochaco uses small pads on her fingertips, similar to animal paw digits, to activate and deactivate her Quirk. Her hair is shoulder-length with short bangs and two long strands framing her face.

Ochaco is a warm, cute, lively individual who thinks about everything positively, though she is objective enough to see flaws and virtues. She is generally empathetic and friendly to those she meets, and she will try to help or defend anyone who is kind to her or needs assistance.

Ochaco is very good at reading people, understanding the reasons for Izuku and Katsuki Bakugo's rivalry, and being the first to notice when the usually collected Tsuyu Asui was upset. Her empathy and kindness are also seen in how well she gets along with her classmates. She is on good terms with everyone and is particularly close friends with several class members, including Izuku, Tenya Ida, Tsuyu, etc.

Despite her cheery and sometimes ditzy demeanor, Ochaco can take on an extremely determined, focused, and somewhat intimidating attitude when the situation demands it. This side of her personality can surprise those who are used to her generally bubbly nature, and it tends to appear during competitive situations like the U.A. Sports Festival.

Ochaco has significantly improved her skills at U.A. High School, earning her 3rd place in the U.A. Entrance Exam and 10th place in the Quirk Apprehension Test. Her main battle tactic involves using her Quirk, Zero Gravity, to directly affect opponents, causing them to float up and lose their footing. She also uses floating rubble for projectile attacks and removes the weight of heavy structures for melee weapons. Ochaco's abilities make her one of the strongest female students in her class, making her a formidable opponent in her class.

Ochaco's strength is a combination of physical conditioning, Quirk applications, and mental resilience. Despite not possessing the raw physical power of some heroes, her strategic use of Zero Gravity, combat training, and determination make her a capable hero. Her ability to lift and manipulate heavy objects and tactical intelligence enable her to handle various combat scenarios and support her allies. With her Quirk Awakening, she can effortlessly lift and suspend hundreds of thousands of twice clones, capable of flooding a city.

In terms of raw speed, her agility, quick reflexes, and creative use of her Quirk make her a swift and agile combatant. Her ability to move quickly and strategically in battle situations, coupled with her enhanced reflexes from combat training, ensures that she can hold her own against powerful opponents. In the Final War Arc, she was able to swiftly dodge a pillar of clones with the intent to kill her with Gunhead Martial Arts and even float some in the air while being severely wounded.

Ochaco's Quirk gives her the power to nullify the effects of gravity on solid targets by touching them with the pads on her fingertips, causing them to become weightless and float. She is able to cancel the effect of her Quirk by touching her finger pads together.

