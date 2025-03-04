Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 10: Takumi’s Party Continues To Grow; Recap, Release Date And More

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 10 will continue Takumi’s adventure as he meets his final party member, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Mar 04, 2025
Kogitsunemaru, Studio Comet, Crunchyroll
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time [Kogitsunemaru, Studio Comet, Crunchyroll]

The last episode of Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time revealed that the captured assassins were from Sidonia’s Divine Light Squadron. Godwin, the Church of Creation, and the Adventurers Guild prioritized Takumi’s protection. To enhance security, he developed a barrier device and experimented with golem creation.

Ultimately, he tamed an Iron Golem guarding a Nolyn temple, naming it Titan. Titan gained an adamantine-mithril body and emergency form. Meanwhile, Nolyn worried the Church of Divine Light’s faith may manifest Anat as an actual goddess, making Sidonia an even greater threat.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time [Kogitsunemaru, Studio Comet, Crunchyroll]

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 10 should introduce Takumi’s next adventure, likely involving the other beastfolk shown in promotional material. The story may shift focus to Lady Nolyn and Sidonia, expanding on the looming war Anat’s creation.

As Takumi continues his journey, he may encounter his final party member, with the episode likely setting up her recruitment. This process may carry over into the next installment, as Takumi works to earn her trust and solidify her role within his growing group.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time [Kogitsunemaru, Studio Comet, Crunchyroll]

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 10 will premiere on Japanese TV networks at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. However, fans should keep in mind that the exact release time may vary according to individual region and time zone.

Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 10 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll, which will offer it with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

