Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 9: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 9 will see the aftermath of the assassination attempt on the Wings of Nolyn, so don’t miss it. Get the released ate, recap, and more here.
The last Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time episode saw King Lobos Barcula meet Takumi before the official ceremony, where he explained that granting him nobility would expose him to Sidonia. Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s spies acquired a purification device, leading her to send assassins to kill its creator.
Reyva registered as an adventurer, and Takumi named his party “Wings of Nolyn.” During a trade escort mission, Takumi discovered Kilbus village had dairy products and learned of Samandor’s rice. Upon returning to Bolton, assassins attacked, but Takumi resisted their poison and subdued them.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 9 should begin by addressing the assassination attempt, either through Takumi’s investigation or Sidonia’s reaction to their failure. To avoid further danger, Takumi and his party may decide to leave Bolton temporarily.
This will likely lead to their journey taking them to other regions of Barcula. This could also introduce the final missing members of Takumi’s party, with the episode likely concluding with one of them officially joining, similar to Reyva’s introduction.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 9 will air in Japan on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 10 pm JST. For most regions, this translates to a same-day release, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time Episode 9 will be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll. The anime will also feature English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Possibly The Greatest Alchemist Of All Time anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.