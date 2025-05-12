Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 7 Begins Tracen Academy Arc; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 7 will see Oguri and Berno start taking classes at Tracen Academy, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The sixth episode of Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, titled ‘The Beast,’ continues after Jo imposes troubling conditions on Oguri, leaving her conflicted. Symboli Rudolf reprimands Jo, stressing a trainer’s duty to believe in their horse girl. At the Junior Gold, March confronts Oguri about risking their promised Tokai Derby match.
Oguri then challenges March to win. Oguri initially holds back during the race, but Jo’s eventual support empowers her to win decisively. She ends her regional career, aiming for the national league. Jo vows to earn a national license, while Berno announces that she will join Oguri at Tracen Academy.
With the Kasamatsu arc concluded, Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 7 will begin Oguri Cap’s new chapter at Tracen Academy. Oguri and Berno will start adapting to life as national-level trainees, shifting their focus toward higher-level competition.
The episode will introduce new trainers and classmates, marking the start of intense training and rivalries leading up to national races. Viewers will see how Oguri adjusts to her new environment and how her previous experiences shape her interactions within this elite academy setting.
Titled ‘Tracen Academy,’ Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 7 will be released on May 18, 2025, at 4:30 pm JST. The episode will air in Japan on TV channels including AT-X, BS11, and TBS. Japanese viewers can also stream it on platforms such as Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+.
For international audiences, Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray Episode 7 will be available shortly after its Japanese release—approximately 30 minutes later—on streaming services like Anime Digital Network, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, depending on regional availability.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
