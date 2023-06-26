Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas film plummets by 90 per cent in second weekend in India

Adipurush plummeted by a historic 90 per cent in its second weekend in India. The Prabhas starrer mythological epic opened with Rs. 218 crores at the Indian box office last weekend, recording the fourth biggest opening ever, only to crash and burn in its second weekend, managing a measly Rs. 22.50 crores.

As of now, the total box office collections of Adipurush in India have reached Rs. 290 crores. With an expected additional infusion of Rs. 15-20 crores, the film is likely to close around Rs. 305-310 crores. Furthermore, Adipurush has garnered Rs. 49 crores ($5.90 million) from overseas markets, contributing to a worldwide business total of Rs. 339 crores.

The film actually managed to scrape by with a slightly better weekend performance, thanks to the absence of any major new releases, otherwise the way collections dropped on weekdays, there was a chance of it completely disappearing. The best hold for the film came in Telugu states, where it dropped 87 per cent from the first weekend while everywhere else saw drops in excess of 90 per cent,

The box office collections of Adipurush at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 267.50 crores



2nd Friday : Rs. 5.50 crores

2nd Saturday : Rs. 7.50 crores

2nd Sunday : Rs. 9.50 crores



Total: Rs. 290 crores

The production of the film incurred a massive cost with a budget reportedly around Rs. 500 crores. The film's box office performance can be termed "Average", but for the costs involved, it should be doing better than just "Average". Though despite the significant cost, the production is anticipated to mitigate crippling losses through non-theatrical recoveries and a substantial non-refundable advance (NRA) received from Telugu distributors. However, these recoveries merely serve to redistribute the losses, as the expected revenue from the Telugu state will only cover half of the NRAs.The projected recoveries for the film amount to around Rs. 410-420 crores, indicating potential losses ranging from Rs. 80-90 crores, mostly to be borne by Telugu distributors, subject to renegotiations.

The territorial breakdown for Adipurush box office collections in India is as follows:

AP/TS : Rs. 120 crores (Rs. 69 crores share)

Karnataka : Rs. 18.75 crores (Rs. 9 crores share)

Tamil Nadu/Kerala : Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 3.50 crore share)

Rest of India : Rs. 142.75 crores (Rs. 61.50 crores share)



India: Rs. 290 crores (Rs. 143 crores share)

