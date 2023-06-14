Adipurush Pan India Advance Booking Report: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon film sells 3.50 lakh tickets in national chains

The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon led Adipurush is recording a very good response in its advance booking at the national chains in India. As of Wednesday at 3 pm, the Om Raut directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar has sold approximately 3.50 lakh tickets in the three chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening weekend. PVR is leading from the front with 1.77 lakh tickets, followed by Inox at 1.05 lakh tickets and finally Cinepolis at 73,000 tickets.

Adipurush sells 3.50 lakh tickets in 3 chains - PVR, Inox & Cinepolis

The bookings at national chains are dominated by the Hindi version, as the combined sale at PVR, Inox and Cinepolis for the weekend stands at 2.30 lakh tickets, with Telugu version selling 1.20 lakh tickets in the three multiplexes. The good sign for Adipurush is also in the fact that the advance booking is evenly divided for the weekend and with a positive word of mouth, the film can blow big on Saturday and Sunday basis the family support. There are some bulk bookings which are happening in the national chains, but even after discounting them, Adipurush seems to be headed for a good opening at the box office, especially outside of the metros.

The initial hype is there for the film and its now on Om Raut to deliver on the content front. The opening in Hindi and Telugu is poised to be big for Adipurush, and it’s all going to be about the momentum from there on. Talking about the opening day sales, Adipurush has sold 1.25 lakh tickets in the three chains for the opening day as at 3 pm on Wednesday whereas Telugu version has sold 45,000 tickets for the first day. The all-India sales for the opening day in 3 chains is approximately 1.70 lakh. A non-national chain like MovieMax has also recorded impressive advances with approx. 5800 tickets for opening day and approx. 13,000 for the weekend.

Good bookings for Adipurush in mass belt

While National Chains reflect elite audience, the target audience of MovieMax is slightly massy, and the advance for Adipurush in the chain is an indication of a good start in tier 2 and 3 centres. Given how things are at this point of time, Adipurush is headed for an opening in the North of Rs 25 crore and if the film commands strong walk in on the day of release, we can’t rule out the possibility of a Rs 30 crore start too. Good reports around the film can fuel in the energy towards evening and night shows pushing it towards the higher end of expectation.

