Akaal India Box Office Day 7: Gippy Grewal's historical drama continues to struggle; nets mere Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday

Gippy Grewal's latest release, Akaal, is facing continuous drops at the box office. The epic historical drama, backed by Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, couldn't impress the audience. Released in Punjabi and Hindi dubbed audio, the movie is heading to emerge as one of the biggest flops of the actor-singer-director, Gippy Grewal.

Akaal continues downward spiral; adds Rs 30 lakh to the cume

Akaal met with average word-of-mouth among the audience, instantly impacting its business at the ticket window. The movie opened with just Rs 80 lakh on the opening day. It collected Rs 55 lakh on its second day, followed by Rs 75 lakh and Rs 90 lakh on Day 3 and Day 4, respectively, closing the extended weekend at Rs 3 crore net.

The Gippy Grewal movie further witnessed another drop, collecting Rs 40 lakh each on Day 5 and Day 6 before hitting a new low on Day 7. According to estimates, the movie has witnessed another drop and could earn only Rs 30 lakh today on Day 7. The total cume of Akaal now stands at Rs 4.10 crore net at the Indian box office.

Looking at its continuous downward spiral, Akaal is heading for an unfortunate end. The movie is expected to wrap its global cume under the Rs 15 crore gross mark.

Akaal's day-wise India net box office collection so far:

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 80 lakh Day 2 Rs 55 lakh Day 3 Rs 75 crore Day 4 Rs 90 lakh Day 5 Rs 40 lakh Day 6 Rs 40 lakh Day 7 Rs 30 lakh (est.) Total Rs 4.10 crore

Watch Akaal trailer:

Akaal is in cinemas now

Akaal is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

