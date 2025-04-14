Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Kerala 1st Monday: Naslen starrer sports drama continues to dominate; grosses Rs 3.40 crore on Day 5

Released in cinemas this Vishu on April 10, the Khalid Rahman-directed sports drama continued to dominate the box office with its superlative hold. The Naslen starrer is showing solid trends and has already outshined its rival release Bazooka, maintaining a good lead.

Alappuzha Gymkhana grosses Rs 3.40 crore on Day 5; Cume inches closer to Rs 15 crore mark

Alappuzha Gymkhana kickstarted its box office journey with Rs 2.65 crore. It further witnessed an upward trajectory and collected Rs 2.70 crore on Day 2 followed by Rs 3.15 crore on Day 3. The movie witnessed its biggest day on Sunday where it collected around Rs 3.40 crore, wrapping the extended opening weekend at Rs 11.90 crore.

As per estimates, the movie recorded a phenomenal business day today on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. It clocked over another Rs 3.40 crore on Day 5, which is similar to its Sunday collections. The total cume of Alappuzha Gymkhana now stands at Rs 15.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Naslen returned to the screens after the super success of Premalu. The actor must be wishing for another massive success with Alappuzha Gymkhana. The sports drama met with positive word-of-mouth which turned out a big plus for its box office performance. It stood tall against all the other rival releases and emerged as the Vishu weekend winner.

It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office after the holiday.

Here’s how the film’s extended weekend shaped up in Kerala:

Day-Wise Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore (Expected) Total Rs 15.30 crore

Watch Alapuzzha Gymkhana Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

