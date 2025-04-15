Alappuzha Gymkhana Day 6 Kerala Box Office: Naslen’s sports drama maintains dominance; fetches Rs 2 crore on working day

Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by award-winning director Khalid Rahman and starring Naslen in the lead role, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The Malayalam flick registered another superlative business day today despite it being a working day. The movie is set for a long run.

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 2 crore to the tally on Day 6

Advertisement

The much-appreciated sports drama kickstarted its journey by clocking Rs 2.65 crore on its debut day. The movie further witnessed a phenomenal occupancy and stormed past the Rs 15 crore mark in just 5 days of its release.

As per estimates, the Khalid Rahman directorial added another Rs 2 crore to the tally on Day 6, taking the total cume to Rs 17 crore gross in Kerala. This is an incredible hold, that too, on a working day.

Opened with a slightly lower figure than its rival release, Bazooka, the Naslen starrer comfortably established its dominance at the box office with its encouraging trends. The movie met with a positive response, which helped its business significantly. For the record, the movie outperformed the Mammootty starrer on its second day and is leading the three-way clash in Kerala.

Here’s how Alappuzha Gymkhana shaped up in Kerala:

Day-Wise Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.05 crore (est.) Total Rs 17.35 crore

Watch Alapuzzha Gymkhana Trailer:

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan vs Good Bad Ugly Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's historic blockbuster enjoys BIG lead over Ajith Kumar's movie