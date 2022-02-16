All-time top grossers at Indian box office; Pushpa rises to number fifteen

In its ninth week, Pushpa rises above ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ (Rs. 331.20 crores), becoming the fifteenth highest grossing movie of all time at the Indian box office. The Allu Arjun starrer stands at Rs. 331.50 crores approx after 61 days in release and is still collecting steadily in Hindi dubbed version . There is still another Rs. 2.5-3 cores left in the tank for the film and will probably close its run at around Rs. 335 crores.

The all-time highest grossing films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 1351 crores Dangal - Rs. 511.30 crores 2.0 - Rs. 508.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 482 crores PK - Rs. 455 crores Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 442.70 crores Sanju - Rs. 434.30 crores Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 432.50 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 422.20 crores Sultan - Rs. 415.10 crores Padmaavat - Rs. 379 crores Dhoom 3 - Rs. 363.30 crores War - Rs. 359.80 crores Saaho - Rs. 339.25 crores Pushpa: The Rise - Rs. 331.50 crores (61 days) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs. 331.20 crores Kabir Singh - Rs. 325.40 crores Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 297 crores Simmba - Rs. 293.50 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs. 285 crores