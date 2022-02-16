All-time top grossers at Indian box office; Pushpa rises to number fifteen
Advertisement
In its ninth week, Pushpa rises above ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ (Rs. 331.20 crores), becoming the fifteenth highest grossing movie of all time at the Indian box office. The Allu Arjun starrer stands at Rs. 331.50 crores approx after 61 days in release and is still collecting steadily in Hindi dubbed version. There is still another Rs. 2.5-3 cores left in the tank for the film and will probably close its run at around Rs. 335 crores.
The all-time highest grossing films at the Indian box office are as follows:
- Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 1351 crores
- Dangal - Rs. 511.30 crores
- 2.0 - Rs. 508.50 crores
- Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 482 crores
- PK - Rs. 455 crores
- Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 442.70 crores
- Sanju - Rs. 434.30 crores
- Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 432.50 crores
- Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 422.20 crores
- Sultan - Rs. 415.10 crores
- Padmaavat - Rs. 379 crores
- Dhoom 3 - Rs. 363.30 crores
- War - Rs. 359.80 crores
- Saaho - Rs. 339.25 crores
- Pushpa: The Rise - Rs. 331.50 crores (61 days)
- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs. 331.20 crores
- Kabir Singh - Rs. 325.40 crores
- Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 297 crores
- Simmba - Rs. 293.50 crores
- Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs. 285 crores
This is certainly going to be the peak for the film in terms of all-time rankings as it is unlikely to catch Saaho. Though it is another matter that it lost roughly Rs. 30-35 crores in Andhra Pradesh due to ticketing and release issues, giving it a fair value of Rs. 365-370 crores, which would have made it twelfth in the list.
Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
bye bye tharaki bollywood ,all dirt is their multiple affairs,no values no ethics
0 REPLY