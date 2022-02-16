All-time top grossers at Indian box office; Pushpa rises to number fifteen

by Jatinder Singh   |  Updated on Feb 16, 2022 11:58 AM IST  |  8.8K
   
Pushpa starring Allu Arjun (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)
Pushpa starring Allu Arjun (image courtesy of Mythri Movie Makers)
Advertisement
In its ninth week, Pushpa rises above ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ (Rs. 331.20 crores), becoming the fifteenth highest grossing movie of all time at the Indian box office. The Allu Arjun starrer stands at Rs. 331.50 crores approx after 61 days in release and is still collecting steadily in Hindi dubbed version. There is still another Rs. 2.5-3 cores left in the tank for the film and will probably close its run at around Rs. 335 crores.
 
The all-time highest grossing films at the Indian box office are as follows:
 
  1. Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 1351 crores
  2. Dangal - Rs. 511.30 crores
  3. 2.0 - Rs. 508.50 crores
  4. Baahubali: The Beginning - Rs. 482 crores
  5. PK - Rs. 455 crores
  6. Avengers: Endgame - Rs. 442.70 crores
  7. Sanju - Rs. 434.30 crores
  8. Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs. 432.50 crores
  9. Bajrangi Bhaijaan - Rs. 422.20 crores
  10. Sultan - Rs. 415.10 crores
  11. Padmaavat - Rs. 379 crores
  12. Dhoom 3 - Rs. 363.30 crores
  13. War - Rs. 359.80 crores
  14. Saaho - Rs. 339.25 crores
  15. Pushpa: The Rise - Rs. 331.50 crores (61 days)
  16. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Rs. 331.20 crores
  17. Kabir Singh - Rs. 325.40 crores
  18. Avengers: Infinity War - Rs. 297 crores
  19. Simmba - Rs. 293.50 crores
  20. Uri: The Surgical Strike - Rs. 285 crores
 
This is certainly going to be the peak for the film in terms of all-time rankings as it is unlikely to catch Saaho. Though it is another matter that it lost roughly Rs. 30-35 crores in Andhra Pradesh due to ticketing and release issues, giving it a fair value of Rs. 365-370 crores, which would have made it twelfth in the list.
 
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
5 minutes ago
bye bye tharaki bollywood ,all dirt is their multiple affairs,no values no ethics
0 REPLY