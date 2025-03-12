US Box Office: Mickey 17 earns a DISMAL USD 1.6M on Monday as it struggles to stay afloat amid costly budget and mixed reception

Bong Joon Ho’s latest sci-fi venture, Mickey 17, continued its below-par theatrical run with a USD 1.6 million haul on Monday. Though the Robert Pattinson-starrer R-rated offering led the box office for the day, it saw a 65.4% drop from Sunday, nevertheless still managing to outpace comparable titles Annihilation, The Creator, Ad Astra, and Napoleon. The films made USD 974K, USD 1.2M, USD 1.5M, and USD 1.5M, respectively, at the same point in their runs.

However, the film fell short of Civil War (USD 2M) and Tenet (USD 2.3M), the latter of which had a pandemic-period release.

After four days in theaters, Mickey 17 has amassed a domestic total of USD 20.6 million. While this may seem decent, the film’s hefty USD 180 million production budget makes profitability a bigger challenge. This figure does not include heavy marketing costs. Given the film’s current trajectory, it will need strong holdovers in the coming weeks and robust revenues from overseas markets to justify the expensive price tag.

Concerning Mickey 17’s plot, the film follows the life of an expendable clone played by the aforementioned actor, who is repeatedly sacrificed for a dangerous interstellar expedition. Things, however, go south when one of his past iterations refuses to disappear, leading to an existential crisis for the subject. Based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the film boasts Bong Joon Ho’s signature themes of class struggle and pragmatic dilemmas.

Alongside Pattinson, the film features an ensemble cast including Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Despite high anticipation, the film opened to mixed word-of-mouth from audiences.

Mickey 17 first premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 15, 2025. It then opened in South Korea a week ahead of its March 7 global rollout. Distributed by Warner Bros., the film’s road to release was far from smooth. Originally set for March 29, 2024, the film was delayed due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The studio then set it for a January 31, 2025, debut but later pushed it to April 2025 before settling on March, swapping dates with Sinners.

With its ongoing run facing an uphill battle, the coming weeks will determine if Mickey 17 can defy the odds to break even.