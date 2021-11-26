Satyameva Jayate 2 opening day box office estimates: John Abraham starrer takes a slow start at Rs 3.25 crore

John Abraham’s action entertainer, Satyameva Jayate 2 has taken a slow start at the box office as the early estimates suggest opening day biz in the range of Rs 3.00 to 3.75 crore. The opening day biz is below the mark, as even the conservative expectations were in the range of Rs 7 crore. While the multiplexes were never expected to fire, the mass belts too have been disappointing.

The film released on a working Thursday, stepping aside from conventional Friday release, which is a major reason for this dismissal performance, as it's the only event films that can fire on any given day. The three national chains – PVR, INOX, Cinepolis - will put up an aggregate total around the Rs 1.05 crore mark and to put things to perspective, director Milap’s last release, Marjaavaan, had collected Rs 81 Lakh from INOX alone. The film will face a clash from Antim: The Final Truth tomorrow, and hence, a jump over the weekend is unlikely. The opening day was expected to be the best one for Satyameva Jayate 2, however, the film now needs to make up for the lost ground over the weekend.

The opening day biz will be the second best of the year after the monster, Sooryavanshi (26.5 crore) and this Akshay Kumar starrer is expected to be the top opener of 2021, running a race of it’s own. The opening is slightly better than Bell Bottom (Rs 3 crore), however, that film had released sans Maharashtra and also faced opposition due the relatively high Covid cases and the 50% occupancy cap at almost all territories of India. The biz is better than John’s last release, Mumbai Saga (Rs 2.65 crore), but that’s not much of a target.

A general trend from hereon will suggest opening weekend in the range of Rs 15 crore, however, we are in unprecedented times and the jumps and drops can be steeper than expected. The movie was released on 2500 screens in India, and obviously, that would go down a bit tomorrow due to the release of Antim. Some of the critic reviews of SMJ 2 have been on the positive side, however, the early response from the audience isn’t as encouraging, especially the multiplex audience.

It’s a wait and watch game for SMJ 2 and one would have to sit back and analyse what went wrong with the opening of a film that was riding on multiple hit songs alongside the franchise value. Till then, one can do nothing but hope for an upward swing in the biz over the weekend to put up some respectable weekend figures at the box-office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

