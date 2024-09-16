Ardaas 3 Box Office Collections 1st Weekend: Gippy Grewal starrer does well but gets impacted by blockbuster wave of Bibi Rajni in Punjab

Gippy Grewal led Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, also called Ardaas 3, did well in its opening weekend at the India box office as it netted Rs 4.05 crore. The collections are around 15 lakh more than what Ardaas 2 did in its opening weekend back in 2019.

More than the sequel value, it is Gippy Grewal's starpower that is helping the movie. The film was affected by the Bibi Rajni blockbuster wave and if not for that movie, the numbers could have been higher. Regardless, it is heading to be yet another hit for the Punjabi Movie Industry in September after Gandhi 3 and Bibi Rajni.

Ardaas 3 Does Well In Opening Weekend; Gets Impacted By Bibi Rajni Wave

Bibi Rajni continued collecting well in India as it collected Rs 1.85 crore nett in its 3rd weekend. The drop from 2nd weekend is on the steeper side but it has to do with the fact that a big ticket film like Ardaas 3 took away a chunk of its performing screens. Bibi Rajni will see consolidation in the weekdays and things can get pretty close next weekend.

2 Devotional Punjabi Films Are Turning It On At The Box Office

Both Ardaas 3 and Bibi Rajni are devotional films. In the span of 5 weeks, the two devotional Punjabi films would have netted Rs 30 crore between them and that is something that hasn't been seen ever.

Bibi Rajni Aims For Rs 20 Crore Final While Ardaas 3 Targets Rs 15 Crore Finish

Bibi Rajni will end up hitting Rs 20 crore net in the full run while Ardaas 3, which is a much bigger film going by face value, will target a Rs 15 crore net final.

The Day Wise Collections Of Ardaas 3 In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 90 lakh 2 Rs 1.40 crore 3 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 4.05 crore in 1st Weekend

About Ardaas 3

Ardaas 3 titled Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di is a devotional film starring Pubjabi superstar Gippy Grewal. The film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jasmine Bhasin, Nirmal Rishi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jaggi Singh, Sardar Sohi, Seema Kaushal, Gurpreet Bhangu, Rana Jung Bahadur, Rupinder Rupi, Raghveer Boli, Ravneet Sohal, Ravinder Mand, Malkeet Rauni, Daljit Dalli, Basheer, Aman Kotish and Taniya Mahajan

