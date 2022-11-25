Avatar The Way Of Water Advance Bookings: James Cameron's spectacle has sold 15000 tickets in India already

James Cameron is one of the greatest filmmakers in the world and the maestro has directed some of the most iconic films like The Terminator series, Titanic and Avatar among others. He is also among the highest grossing film directors and his 2009 release Avatar is still the highest grossing film at the worldwide box office. Avatar's sequel titled, Avatar: The Way Of Water, is gearing up for release and the advance bookings for the film have opened all across.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is getting an extensive release in India and the advance bookings have opened on a strong note. The film has already sold 15000 tickets in India and this is 3 weeks before the film's release. It initially only opened in IMAX screens and premium centres but the bookings are now open at all centres. With no significant release preceding it, the film will be practically releasing in all screens that support the technology that a film like Avatar warrants. The shows for the film start as early as 12:01am on the release day, that is on the 16th of December, and this is enough to justify the hype surrounding the biggie.