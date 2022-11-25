Avatar The Way Of Water Advance Bookings: James Cameron's spectacle has sold 15000 tickets in India already
James Cameron's Avatar (2009) is still the highest grosser at the worldwide box office.
James Cameron is one of the greatest filmmakers in the world and the maestro has directed some of the most iconic films like The Terminator series, Titanic and Avatar among others. He is also among the highest grossing film directors and his 2009 release Avatar is still the highest grossing film at the worldwide box office. Avatar's sequel titled, Avatar: The Way Of Water, is gearing up for release and the advance bookings for the film have opened all across.
Avatar: The Way Of Water is getting an extensive release in India and the advance bookings have opened on a strong note. The film has already sold 15000 tickets in India and this is 3 weeks before the film's release. It initially only opened in IMAX screens and premium centres but the bookings are now open at all centres. With no significant release preceding it, the film will be practically releasing in all screens that support the technology that a film like Avatar warrants. The shows for the film start as early as 12:01am on the release day, that is on the 16th of December, and this is enough to justify the hype surrounding the biggie.
Avatar: The Way Of Water is the costliest film ever made with a massive production budget. On asking the director about how much it cost him to make the film, he indirectly answered that the film needs to break into the top 4 worldwide grossers for it to break even. That indirectly means that the film has to do over 2 billion dollars at the global box office just to recover investments. While the estimates given by the director seem to be blown out of proportion, one can easily make out that the film is indeed the costliest film to ever be made. More than that, one has to believe that if anyone can manage this number, it is only James Cameron. The global first week estimates shared by various credible sources range between 550 - 650 million dollars and that is massive to say the very least.
You can watch Avatar: The Way Of Water, in theatres, from the 16th of December.
