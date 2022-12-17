Avatar The Way Of Water Day 2 Box Office: James Cameron's mystic adventure grows on Saturday; Adds 45 crore

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is having a dream run at the box office in India as the film is raking in massive numbers theatrically. The film grew by 10 percent on its second day and this is coming after an excellent opening day, which makes the numbers even more fascinating. Interestingly, the film has outgrossed its prequel in just two days and it is to be seen how the film legs post the weekend.

After a first day collection of Rs. 41 cr nett, Avatar: The Way Of Water has added over Rs. 45 cr on its second day. The film grew all over India except for the APTS circuit, where it dropped a little, and Kerala, where it saw stable collections. Both these circuits saw record Hollywood numbers on their first day, comfortably higher than Avengers: Endgame and the dip was always round the corner. In other states, James Cameron's spectacle grew by over 15 percent and the Sunday numbers are likely to be higher than Saturday, taking the India nett cume to over Rs. 135 cr in the first weekend.