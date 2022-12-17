Avatar The Way Of Water Day 2 Box Office: James Cameron's mystic adventure grows on Saturday; Adds 45 crore
Avatar The Way Of Water has outgrossed its prequel in 2 days flat.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water is having a dream run at the box office in India as the film is raking in massive numbers theatrically. The film grew by 10 percent on its second day and this is coming after an excellent opening day, which makes the numbers even more fascinating. Interestingly, the film has outgrossed its prequel in just two days and it is to be seen how the film legs post the weekend.
After a first day collection of Rs. 41 cr nett, Avatar: The Way Of Water has added over Rs. 45 cr on its second day. The film grew all over India except for the APTS circuit, where it dropped a little, and Kerala, where it saw stable collections. Both these circuits saw record Hollywood numbers on their first day, comfortably higher than Avengers: Endgame and the dip was always round the corner. In other states, James Cameron's spectacle grew by over 15 percent and the Sunday numbers are likely to be higher than Saturday, taking the India nett cume to over Rs. 135 cr in the first weekend.
Avatar: The Way Of Water is expected to leg better than Marvel releases since Marvel films have a dedicated fan following which adds to the frontloadedness of the film. Avatar 2 has the chance to emerge as the highest grossing import film of all time but a lot will depend on the Monday hold as that will give more clarity with respect to the numbers that the film can go on to reach.
The film is projected to gross over 500 million dollars globally in its very first weekend and that is simply phenomenal considering that it is a sequel to a 13 year old movie.
You can watch Avatar: The Way Of Water at a theatre near you.
ALSO READ: Avatar The Way Of Water Day 1 Box Office: James Cameron's visual spectacle rakes in massive Rs 41 cr on Friday
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies.... Read more