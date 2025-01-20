Azaad Day 4 Box Office: Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's film Nets Rs 50 Lakh on first Monday; heads for Rs 7 crore finish

"Hum stable boy nahin unstable boy hain!" If you are following the latest updates regarding recent movie releases, then you would have definitely heard or read the dialogue. We are talking about the new film, Azaad, which arrived in cinemas on January 17. Starring Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, the historical drama is set in the world of 1920s. Azaad has added Rs 50 lakh to its tally, while locking horns with its rival release, Emergency.

Azaad Crashes On First Monday; Struggles At Rs 50 Lakh On Day 4

Bankrolled by RSVP Movies, Azaad witnessed a dip in its earnings as it collected Rs 50 lakh on the first Monday of its release. Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani-starrer crashed at the box office within four days.

The cume collection of Abhishek Kapoor's latest helmer now stands at Rs 4.75 crore.

Here's How Much Azaad Earned In Three Days At The Box Office:

Day Net Box Office Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 1.50 crore 4 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 4.75 crore

Azaad Is Eyeing Rs 7-8 Crore Finish; Can It Reach Its Target?

Azaad failed to grow its footfalls in the opening weekend and thus, it will soon end its theatrical run. Also featuring Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo role, the historical drama is expected to reach the finish line in the range of Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore.

Going by its low trend, Azaad won't be able to float and will soon sink at the box office. It has three more days to touch the target, considering the arrival of Sky Force in theaters which is expected to end the run of Aaman and Rasha's debut film. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan, the aerial actioner will enter the cinemas on January 24.

Azaad in Theaters

