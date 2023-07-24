Baby box office collections: Sensational hold of 90 per cent in second weekend, Nears 60 crores in India

Telugu film Baby recorded an excellent second weekend at the Indian box office as it dropped by a mere 10 per cent from its first weekend. In many centres, the second weekend was actually higher than the first weekend, such as the Ceeded region in Andhra Pradesh, where the second weekend grossed Rs. 1.95 crores as compared to Rs. 1.83 crores in the first. The film collected nearly Rs. 17 crores in the second weekend, taking its total as of yesterday to over Rs. 59 crores in India. The film has impressed with its trend since its release and the second weekend was no different.

The film will likely add another Rs. 10 crores or so in its second week on weekdays, which will take its total near Rs. 70 crores. However, the upcoming week poses a significant challenge as it faces tough competition from "Bro: The Avatar," featuring Pawan Kalyan in an extended guest appearance. Depending on how well the film withstands this competition, it has the potential to achieve a final box office tally anywhere between Rs. 80 crores to a phenomenal Rs. 100 crores.

The box office collections of Baby at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 42.25 crores



2nd Friday: Rs. 5 crores

Rs. 5 crores 2nd Saturday: Rs. 5.75 crores

Rs. 5.75 crores 2nd Sunday: Rs. 6.25 crores



Rs. 6.25 crores Total: Rs. 59.25 crores

Considering the low costs involved, the film is a lottery for its investors. The rights for the Telugu states were sold for a mere Rs. 6 crores, and the film has already garnered a share of Rs. 28 crores so far. The final share in Telugu states will be close to Rs. 40 crores, which will represent an ROI of nearly 700%. In terms of absolute profits, this film is set to surpass some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. The anticipated surplus earnings will be comparable to the success of "Waltair Veeraya" from earlier this year, which earned a share of Rs. 100 crores in the Telugu states.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Baby is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 26.50 crores (Rs. 12.10 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 22.50 crores (Rs. 11.70 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 6.40 crores (Rs. 4 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 55.40 crores (Rs. 27.80 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 3.10 crores (Rs. 1.50 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 0.50 crore (Rs. 0.20 crore share)

India: Rs. 59 crores (Rs. 29.50 crores share)

About Baby Movie

Baby is a 2023 Telugu language coming-of-age romantic drama film written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, who previously wrote and directed Hrudaya Kaleyam (2014) and Kobbari Matta (2019). It was produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN), under Mass Movie Makers. It stars Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

Where to watch Baby?

You can watch Baby in a cinema near you.

