Baby Girl North America Box Office Update: Nicole Kidman's thriller eyes a solid USD 30 million finish
Nicole Kidman’s Baby Girl remains a box office hit following its Christmas release, earning $2 million in its fourth weekend. With $26 million to date, the A24 thriller is on track to gross $30M plus in the U.S.
Nicole Kidman’s Christmas 2024 release Baby Girl continues to captivate audiences several weeks after its debut, with the A24 erotic thriller earning $2 million at the North American box office this past weekend. Despite a 34.1% revenue drop in its fourth 3-day weekend compared to the previous one, the film’s performance is considered solid, especially after losing 427 theaters (now playing in 1,460) on Friday, January 17.
With a current cume of $26 million at the domestic box office, Baby Girl is expected to finish with a strong $30 million before it arrives on VOD next week.
Directed and produced by Halina Reijn, Baby Girl delves into the life of a high-powered CEO, played by Kidman, who risks everything to engage in a passionate affair with a much younger intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson. The intense storyline, combined with standout performances from Kidman, Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas, has made the offering a standout entry in the aforementioned genre.
Since its premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival in August 2024, where Kidman won the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actress, Baby Girl garnered significant buzz. The film followed with a successful screening at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September, before its generic release.
It quickly earned a spot as one of the top ten films of the year, according to the National Board of Review, where Kidman also took home the Best Actress prize.
Despite opening against competing films like Nosferatu, A Complete Unknown, and The Fire Inside, Kidman’s film has managed to carve out a strong niche, benefiting from her star appeal and enduring popularity. Made on a $20 million budget, Baby Girl not only recouped its production costs but went on to become A24’s 19th highest-grossing film of all time, right behind Priscilla, which grossed $20.86 million domestically with a worldwide total of $33.11 million.
With its continued success at the box office, Baby Girl is set to further solidify Kidman’s status as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, while marking another triumph for A24.
ALSO READ: Babygirl Director Halina Reijn Says THIS ‘Sensual’ Nicole Kidman Scene From The Film Happened To Her In Real Life