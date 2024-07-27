Bad Newz Box Office Collections 2nd Saturday: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk movie grows by 65 percent from Friday to collect Rs 3.10 crore; Total stands at Rs 47.85 crore

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk grew by a good 65 percent on second Saturday as it collected Rs 3.10 crore. This takes the 9 day cume to 47.85 crore and it will hit Rs 50 crore on its 10th day. Bad Newz can now aim for a Rs 60 crore plus final and that's a decent result on the face of it.

Bad Newz is heading for a USD 4 million overseas lifetime and that will ensure that the Vicky Kaushal movie enters the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club. One thing that must be noted is that the buy one get one offer on BookMyShow that started on the fourth day has been continued over the 2nd weekend and it will perhaps continue till the movie remains in theatres.

Bad Newz Should Ensure Theatrical Recoveries Of Around Rs 40 Crore Worldwide

Producers look to be making approximately Rs 40 crore from worldwide theatricals and given the good non-theatrical recoveries, Bad Newz will end up being a moderately profitable film for the makers. The theatrical verdict is independent of the total recoveries.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.35 Crore 2 Rs 10.25 Crore 3 Rs 11.25 Crore 4 Rs 3.50 Crore 5 Rs 3.60 Crore 6 Rs 3.10 Crore 7 Rs 2.80 Crore 8 Rs 1.90 Crore 9 Rs 3.10 Crore Total Rs 47.85 Crore Nett In 9 Days In India

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' to her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realize that they are not compatible and part ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill station and starts to work at a 5-star hotel, which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star.' She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), to be very likable and, most importantly, compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir.

It doesn't turn out how she wishes to, but she finds her ex-husband, who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room to surprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

