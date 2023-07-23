Barbie Day 2 India Box Office: Margot Robbie starrer grows very well on Saturday; Netts Rs 6 crores

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and others saw excellent gains at the box office on its second day in India. The film netted Rs 6 crores on Saturday to takes its 2 day India total to Rs 10.30 crores nett. Sunday should be yet another steady day for the Margot Robbie starrer and the first weekend numbers can be in the vicinity of Rs 17 crores if not more. It is the second most preferred movie choice in India, followed by Oppenheimer and ahead of the strong holdover release Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

While Barbie Is The Second Most Preferred Movie Choice In India, It Is The Most Preferred Movie Worldwide

Barbie had a very limited release in India and still it has put up excellent numbers with many centers operating at capacity. The 3 running Hollywood releases in India have cumulatively collected around Rs 27.50 crores on Saturday showing the kind of penetration that import films now enjoy in the country. While Barbie settled as the second most preferred choice in India, it was the most preferred movie choice on a global basis. By the end of its first weekend, the Greta Gerwig directorial is expected to have crossed 350 million dollars. The combined global weekend of Barbie and Oppenheimer is all set to go over 500 million dollars. While releasing 2 big films together is seen as a threat, Barbie and Oppenheimer have shown that it isn't really a threat and can infact aid the prospects of both films. Both films were benefitted by symbiotic marketing and one could argue that the 2 films wouldn't have opened this big had they released solo.

The day-wise nett India collections of Barbie are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 4.30 crores

- Rs. 4.30 crores Day 2 - Rs 6 crores

Total = Rs 10.30 crores nett in 2 days in India

About Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Where And When To Watch Barbie

Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you from the 21st of July, 2023.

