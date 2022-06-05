Biz Talk: Vikram, Samrat Prithviraj, Major, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Top Gun gross 190 crore at Indian box office

It has been a super Sunday as the box office as exhibitors from across industries got content that recorded houseful boards. The Tamil Nadu market was dominated by a monster called Vikram, as the film has collected Rs 20 crore plus in Tamil Nadu, with an all India gross estimated to be upwards of Rs 35 crore. The Kamal Haasan starrer has recorded one of the biggest weekends of all time for a Tamil Film and is now fast headed to create new records on the weekdays. It has already emerged Kamal Haasan’s biggest grosser till date and is now beginning it’s journey to become the highest grossing film of all time in Tamil Nadu. The 3 day gross in Tamil Nadu stands around Rs 64 crore, with an all India gross flirting with the Rs 100 crore number.

The Akshay Kumar fronted Samrat Prithviraj has done well in the Hindi belts with a gross total of approximately Rs 18.75 crore. The three-day gross of this historical drama is around Rs 46 crore, with a nett total around the Rs 40 crore mark. The overall weekend numbers are lower than expected, but nonetheless, it has given exhibitors of Hindi belts a reason to cheer on the Sunday, as the jump was quite decent. All eyes are now on Monday, as it’s the hold on day 4 that will determine the journey ahead for Samrat Prithviraj. As far as producers, Yash Raj Films are concerned, they will be in the black due to big multi-films back end deals with satellite and digital partner, though the film verdict would strictly depend on theatrical biz.

The third on this list is the Adivi Sesh fronted Major, which has grossed Rs 8.25 crore (approx.) on Sunday to take the opening weekend total in the vicinity of Rs 25 crore. While the Hindi version has collected around Rs 4.75 crore gross, the major chunk of business has come in from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In-fact, the film has almost reached the break-even stage for all the stakeholders in APTG. The Hindi version stayed low, but Sesh is a rank newcomer for the audience, so all the collections are more of a bonus for the makers.

The two holdover releases were Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Top Gun. While the Kartik Aaryan film is in its third week, the Tom Cruise starrer entered the second week. Bhool Bhulaiyaa collected Rs 7 crore plus gross on Sunday, whereas Top Gun grossed approximately Rs 2.00 crore. With all the five films, the all India aggregate gross collection stood in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore, which is simply a phenomenal number. Vikram led the weekend from the front followed by Samrat Prithviraj, Major, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Top Gun. Ditto for the opening weekend, as the five aforementioned films earned nearly Rs 190 crore over the three days in India.

While Vikram is a certified winner across the board, especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Major too will be a successful bet for the makers in the local market. Bhool Bhulaiyaa has turned out to be a super hit, and the Tom Cruise actioner has done decent business for the genre and kind of start it got at the box office. And finally, it’s too soon to know about the fate of Samrat Prithviraj, as it has a long road ahead, starting from Monday.

Note: The numbers of Vikram and Major are basis very early estimates and an actual indepth weekend report of the two films shall follow on Monday morning.

