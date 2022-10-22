Black Adam Day 2 Box Office: Dwayne Johnson led superhero flick sees an expected drop on Friday; Adds 5 crore

Black Adam collected a healthy Rs. 6.5 cr nett at the Indian Box Office, on its first ticketing day, that is on 20th October, 2022. The film emerged as the fifth biggest Hollywood opener in India for the year of 2022, behind Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Jurrasic World: Dominion and The Batman. The collections of Black Adam were pretty good considering that it was a mid-week Thursday release in the country. To top that, Dwayne Johnson does enjoy a good box office pull in India, more than most Hollywood actors outside franchise films.

On Friday, Black Adam went down by around 20-25 percent, as it collected between Rs. 4.80 cr and Rs. 5.30 cr nett. The numbers went down on expected lines as most Hollywood films do drop a little on Day 2, unless it is a Saturday, where most of the collection happens. It also lost significant amount of screens down south, with films like Sardar and Prince releasing this Friday. Black Adam of course doesn't have numbers like a Marvel film does in India, but at the moment, Marvel is no competition either, as no other franchise, universe or IP is as established as Marvel is.