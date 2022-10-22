Black Adam Day 2 Box Office: Dwayne Johnson led superhero flick sees an expected drop on Friday; Adds 5 crore
Dwayne Johnson led Black Adam is performing decently at the Indian Box Office.
Black Adam collected a healthy Rs. 6.5 cr nett at the Indian Box Office, on its first ticketing day, that is on 20th October, 2022. The film emerged as the fifth biggest Hollywood opener in India for the year of 2022, behind Dr. Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, Jurrasic World: Dominion and The Batman. The collections of Black Adam were pretty good considering that it was a mid-week Thursday release in the country. To top that, Dwayne Johnson does enjoy a good box office pull in India, more than most Hollywood actors outside franchise films.
On Friday, Black Adam went down by around 20-25 percent, as it collected between Rs. 4.80 cr and Rs. 5.30 cr nett. The numbers went down on expected lines as most Hollywood films do drop a little on Day 2, unless it is a Saturday, where most of the collection happens. It also lost significant amount of screens down south, with films like Sardar and Prince releasing this Friday. Black Adam of course doesn't have numbers like a Marvel film does in India, but at the moment, Marvel is no competition either, as no other franchise, universe or IP is as established as Marvel is.
The two day total of Black Adam is around Rs. 11.5 crore nett and the film may see its biggest ticketing day tomorrow, that is on Saturday since most Holllywood films have healthy footfalls coming on Saturday. Sunday and Monday will be hit hard by India vs Pakistan T20 Worldcup match and Laxmi Pooja Day. Tuesday onwards, the Hindi Diwali releases Thank God and Ram Setu will take over the reigns. In short, Black Adam is facing way too much competition in its theatrical run. The film will be targetting a number around the Rs. 40 cr nett mark and it should be a decently good result for the film, considering a much bigger film like The Batman didn't do much more than that, either, in India. And unlike Black Adam, The Batman had quite a smooth release with no real local competition.
You can watch Black Adam at a theatre near you.
Also read: Black Adam Day 1 Box Office: Dwayne Johnson led superhero flick takes a healthy opening of Rs. 6.5 cr in India