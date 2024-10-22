Black Tamil Box Office Collections 2nd Monday: Jiiva and Priya Shankar Bhavani's thriller shows stronghold after poor start; mints Rs 35 lakh

Black, starring Jiiva and Priya Shankar Bhavani in the lead roles, continues with a strong run at the Tamil box office after taking a lull start. The movie directed by Balasubramani KG has already collected more than its first week on the second weekend.

Black Collects A Solid Rs 35 Lakh On 2nd Monday, Shows Terrific Trend

The Tamil movie opened with a mere Rs 20 lakh but has witnessed a terrific trend since then. It has seen an upward trajectory with each passing day. The movie went on to collect Rs 3 crore in its first week. What's crazy is that the movie surpassed its total box office collection for the first week on the second weekend.

Black showed solid legs and grossed Rs 3.15 crore in its second weekend. Moreover, the movie maintained its grip tight at the lower levels and collected Rs 35 lakh on the second Monday, which is its 11th day of release.

The total cume of Black currently stands at Rs 6.50 crore gross at the Kollywood box office.

Black Set For Rs 10 Crore Finish In Tamil Nadu

The Jiiva starrer faced a significant dent because of Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. However, its stronghold over the days proved that content is the king. The Balasubramani KG-directed movie still has 8-10 days to draw the audience to the theatres until the Diwali releases—Amaran and others take over the majority of screens.

Advertisement

Opened with disastrous figures, the movie will likely break out in the coming days. It is expected to end its theatrical run around Rs 10 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, which is a decent figure for such a small movie.

The Day Wise Gross Collections Of Black In Tamil Nadu Are As Under:

Day Tamil Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 3 crore 2nd Weekend Rs 3.15 crore 2nd Monday Rs 0.35 lakh Total Rs 6.50 crore gross in 11 days in Tamil Nadu

Watch the Black Trailer

About Black

A young couple moves into a serene row house, eager for peace and privacy. A violent storm and unsettling forces unravel their marriage. Vasanth must uncover the truth behind these supernatural occurrences before everything falls apart. (Credit: IMDb)

Black In Theatres

Black is playing at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Black, how did you find it to be?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Black.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vettaiyan India Box Office Collections Day 12: Rajinikanth's cop-drama sees expected drop on 2nd Monday; fetches Rs 1.25 crore