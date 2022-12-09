Box Office: 10 records broken by Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Here is a list of the records that Rishab Shetty led Kantara broke at the box office:-

Rishab Shetty 's Kantara took the movie world by surprise. It not only did well for itself but it went on to put up such crazy numbers and break so many records at the box office that it shall be very difficult for the other films to match it. The film had modest beginnings but it grew by the day to an extent that even the numbers it secured in week 5 were higher than what they were in the first week.

1. Kantara is the highest grossing Kannada film at the Karnataka Box Office, doing more business than what KGF: Chapter 2 did in the state.

2. Kantara secured the highest fifth week collections for an Indian film, beating the mammoth Baahubali: The Conclusion.

3. Kantara secured the highest sixth week collections for an Indian film in the weekend itself, something that never happened previously.

4. Kantara broke Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's eighth week record by an over 50 percent margin.

5. Kantara has the most number of weekly records for an Indian film in the first 10 weeks, a record previously held by Baahubali 2.

6. Kantara played in over 300 theatres in its 8th week in Karnataka which is the highest for any film in Karnataka.

7. Kantara has recorded the highest global collections for a Kannada film in the Kannada language, a record that KGF: Chapter 2 previously held.

8. Kantara has the highest return on investments for an Indian film in recent times, with better returns than even one of the most profitable films, The Kashmir Files.

9. Kantara secured an 80× multiplier vis-à-vis opening day from its Hindi dubbed version. It is the highest multiplier for a dubbed film that opened to collections of over Rs. 1 cr nett on its first day.

10. Kantara is the highest grossing Indian folklore at the global box office.

While Kantara is still running in quite a few theatres across India, it can also be watched on various streaming platforms depending on the language you wish to watch it in.