Box Office: 5 reasons why Dune: Part Two is struggling in its India re-release despite acclaim

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, despite its critical acclaim (the movie won two Oscars at the recently concluded 97th Academy Awards), has struggled to gain traction in India during its re-release. The film, which has made over USD 700 million globally, also underperformed in the country during its original release in March 2024, earning only around Rs 30 crore.

Here are five reasons why the makers are realizing that re-releasing the film in India—hoping that the aforementioned acclaim would recoup the losses endured during its original run—was a bad idea.

Dune: Part Two Re-Release Struggles in India—Here’s Why

Limited audience for Sci-Fi epics

Science fiction remains a niche genre in India, where mainstream audiences are used to hardcore action dramedies. Despite its grand visuals and deep storytelling, Dune: Part Two lacks the appeal that typically drives box office success in the country.

Lack of cultural connection

Unlike Hollywood franchises like Marvel or Fast & Furious, which come with the caveat that they are pure fiction, Dune gives the impression of being derived from real life—but that real life is neither Indian nor contemporary. This makes audiences feel disconnected from the production. For those interested in watching the movie, though, we can vouch for Denis Villeneuve’s world-building and intricate political references.

Minimal marketing and hype

The re-release of Dune: Part Two did not receive an aggressive promotional push in India. Without strong marketing efforts or a compelling reason for audiences to revisit the film in theaters, its release has gone primarily unnoticed.

Competition from local and global alternatives

The Indian box office is currently being dominated by the Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava. A few South Indian films are also in play, as is Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which is receiving a positive reception in its second re-release. In such a competitive space, Dune: Part Two is struggling to carve out its place.

OTT availability

It looks like the niche audience expected to support the film in theaters has opted to watch it from the comfort of their homes instead. We understand, though—watching such a narrative-heavy offering is much easier in your own space, with control over settings like subtitles, pacing, and more. Its available on JioHotstar.