Box Office: A Minecraft Movie eyes USD 65M–85M second weekend, outshines new releases

A Minecraft Movie continues its reign at the box office, with industry projections suggesting a robust USD 65 to 85 million haul in its second weekend (April 11 to 13). After just a week in theaters, the PG-rated fantasy adventure comedy has already smashed multiple records and is now tracking to become one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations in history.

Directed by Jared Hess and based on Mojang Studios’ beloved 2011 video game, the film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hensen, and more. It follows four misfits who get transported into a pixelated realm via a strange portal, where their survival depends on their crafting skills. Collaborating with an expert player named Steve, the group embarks on a perilous journey through the alternate reality, which is on the brink of collapse. They make it their mission to save it while also looking for their way back home.

Following a blockbuster USD 12.8 million Tuesday aided by discounted ticket prices, Minecraft quickly crossed the USD 185 million domestic mark within just five days. Its Tuesday performance also marked the second-biggest Tuesday for a video game movie, just behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s USD 15.5 million business. Numbers for Minecraft’s day six performance aren’t in yet, but if the movie managed to make USD 5 million more, which we are sure it did, it has left Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s USD 190 million North America run behind.

Globally, the film has earned USD 336.1 million—double its production price tag of USD 150 million—making it the fourth biggest film of 2025. By the end of the weekend, it is projected to become the first 2025 release to cross USD 200 million at the domestic box office, further cementing its status as a major theatrical event.

Despite mixed critical reception—with film pundits praising the performances and the film’s faithfulness to the source material but questioning the screenplay—audiences have turned out in massive numbers, driven by nostalgia, strong brand recognition, and family appeal.

The film’s triumph comes after years of development hurdles, including shifting directors and script rewrites. With minimal competition and continued word of mouth, A Minecraft Movie is well on its way to building a box office legacy block by block.

