Box Office: A Minecraft Movie surges 28 percent on DISCOUNT TUESDAY after USD 10M Monday; scores second-best fifth-day haul for game adaptation

A Minecraft Movie continued its impressive box office run on its fifth day—discount Tuesday—when audiences took advantage of lower-priced tickets. The Warner Bros. tentpole, based on Mojang Studios’ iconic 2011 game, saw a massive USD 12.8 million haul on its first discount Tuesday—marking the second-biggest Tuesday for a video game adaptation, trailing only behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie's USD 15.5 million gross.

Riding strong word of mouth and family appeal, the film surged 28.6 percent from Monday, taking its domestic total to USD 185 million. Very soon, A Minecraft Movie is expected to overtake Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s lifetime US gross of USD 190.9 million. The momentum won’t stop there—the Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer is also poised to become the first 2025 release to cross USD 200 million domestically, hitting the milestone in just one week and becoming the highest-grossing film of the year so far.

Directed by Jared Hess and also starring Emma Meyer, Jennifer Coolidge, Sebastian Hensen, and Danielle Brooks, the film follows four misfits who are pulled into a pixelated world where their survival depends on their craft skills. With the help of a seasoned crafter named Steve, they embark on a quest to save the fantasy cubic world while also looking for their way back home.

A Minecraft Movie’s journey to the big screen was a long and tedious one. It all began in 2014, when game creator Markus Persson revealed that Mojang had partnered with WB to develop a film adaptation. After years of shifting directors, producers, and drafts, Legendary Entertainment set everything in line when it came on board in 2022. Taping for the venture took place between early and mid-2024 in New Zealand, with Sony Imageworks and others handling VFX.

Despite receiving mixed reviews following its March 30 London premiere—with critics praising the cast’s performances but finding the screenplay mid—the offering appears to be resonating well with both new and nostalgic audiences. Globally, it has earned USD 331 million, ranking as the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the tenth-biggest video game movie ever.

With a USD 150 million budget, A Minecraft Movie is crafting a major win for video game adaptations and the 2025 box office.

