Box Office: After Azaad's poor Rs 10 crore global run, Aaman Devgan eyes horror-comedy Jhalak for glory

Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan was recently launched in Abhishek Kapoor's directorial venture, Azaad this year. Also starring Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, the historical film set in the 1920s hit the screens on January 17. The lead actors couldn't save their debut movie from becoming a disaster at the box office. Aaman is now gearing up for Ajay Devgn's co- production, Jhalak.

Azaad Performs Poorly; Aaman Devgan Looks For Success With Jhalak

Aaman Devgan, who has the potential to go a long way in Bollywood, is eyeing for his upcoming film, Jhalak, after the disastrous run of Azaad. The horror-comedy is backed by Ajay Devgn's production banner, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Jhalak is based on a true story and promises a blend of thrills and laughter. As of January 2025, the upcoming film is in the pre-production stage and will go on the floors soon.

Ajay Devgn, who has earlier collaborated for his 2024 film, Shaitaan, believes that cinegoers will be entertained with Jhalak. "Jhalak offers the perfect blend, and with the talented team behind it, we believe audiences will thoroughly enjoy this unique experience," the Singham Again actor told us.

Azaad To Collect Rs 10 Crore Lifetime Business Worldwide

Backed by RSVP Movies, Azaad will close its curtains at Rs 10 crore gross at the worldwide box office. As per estimates, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani-starrer fetched Rs 8.5 crore in the Indian markets and the remaining contribution of Rs 1.5 crore came from overseas.

Azaad featured Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo role. Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra were also a part of the starcast. Despite Ajay's solid screen presence, Azaad has failed to create good momentum in the markets.

Delving Into Aaman Devgan's Bollywood Career

Aaman Devgan choosing different genre of movies in the beginning of journey may turn out to be fruitful for his Bollywood career ahead. Aaman brought intensity to his role in Azaad, mainly in serious scenes, with his noteworthy dialogue delivery and body language. Now it is yet to be seen if the Azaad actor can entertain the audience with his performance in Jhalak.

Meanwhiile, the other upcoming horror comedies which have been announced in Bollywood include Stree 3, Thama, and Bhoot Bangla.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.