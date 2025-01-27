Box Office: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked does not get much momentum despite 10 Oscar Nominations; Still a blockbuster

Wicked, the musical adaptation of the 2003 Tony-winning Broadway production, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, continues its steady box office run despite a lack of momentum from its impressive 10 Oscar nominations. In its tenth three-day weekend, the film grossed $530,000, marking a 32.4% decline from the previous weekend. With its domestic total now at $468.8 million, Wicked is edging closer to surpassing Disney's Frozen II ($477 million) as one of the highest-grossing domestic movies of all time.

At the same point in their respective runs, Wicked trails Frozen II by $1.1 million. However, with its Oscar buzz and continued presence in theaters, the film remains on track to close this gap and secure its place in U.S. box office history.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked reimagines the story of Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch, delving into their intertwined lives and complex friendship. Cynthia Erivo delivers a commanding performance as Elphaba, earning a Best Actress nomination, while Ariana Grande’s sparkling portrayal of pink-hued Glinda earned her a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

The film’s Academy Award nominations span several major categories, including Best Picture, production design, visual effects, costume design, sound, editing, and hair and makeup styling. Wicked tied with The Brutalist as the second most-nominated film of the year, further cementing its reputation as both a critical and commercial success.

Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, and Ethan Slater round out Wicked’s cast. While the musical’s 10 Oscar nominations have not significantly boosted its box office earnings amid stiff competition from Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic 3, One of Them Days, and more, the film’s sustained performance since its November 2024 debut underscores its enduring appeal, which is surely setting the stage for Wicked: Part II, officially titled Wicked: For Good, slated to arrive in theaters coming November.

Oscars 2025 is set for Sunday, March 2. It will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Emilia Perez is the highest-nominated film at this year’s ceremony, with 13 nods to its name.

