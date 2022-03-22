Box Office: Bachchhan Paandey crashes on first Monday; May end its worldwide at Rs. 75 cr gross

Farhad Samji’s directorial Bachchhan Paandey starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead roles raked in dismal box office numbers on its first Monday. The numbers were 70 percent down from its first day and the day 1 numbers weren’t very high to justify the first Monday numbers. The film released when the euphoria around The Kashmir Files was at an all-time high. The hype for the film was so much that it ended up getting more shows than Bachchhan Paandey in its second week. Regardless of the relatively less shows that Bachchhan Paandey got, it simply couldn’t utilise the screens it got to its advantage, with both Saturday and Sunday numbers falling below its day 1 numbers.

Bachchhan Paandey raked in Rs. 3.5 cr on its first Monday and the trend on Tuesday suggests that the film is likely to drop further. With a weekend total of around Rs. 35 cr, the film needed a very steady hold to reach a respectable total. However, the hold was weak and the film may very well struggle to touch even Rs. 50 cr India nett in its lifetime.

The condition overseas is grim too with the 4-day total of the film struggling to touch 1.25 million dollars despite a wider release than The Kashmir Files which is running in its second week. The 4-day worldwide gross of the film is somewhere around Rs. 55 cr and it may add another Rs. 15 cr gross to finish with a week 1 cume of Rs. 70 cr gross. With RRR taking up almost all the screens of Bachchhan Paandey this coming week, it will be curtains for the film with a worldwide gross of less than Rs. 75 cr gross. It will be the second Akshay Kumar film in recent years after Bell Bottom to have failed to breach the Rs. 100 cr gross figure. While one can be lenient with the results of Bell Bottom, there is no way that a figure of Rs. 75 cr worldwide can be justified for the superstar.

Akshay Kumar has half a dozen films ready to release in the next 1 year and there are another half a dozen films and projects scheduled to release next year. The disastrous results of Bachchhan Paandey may not affect the in-production films of Akshay Kumar but it may lead to the renegotiation of his future projects.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Bachchhan Paandey are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 12.50 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 11.25 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 11.25 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 3.50 cr

Total 4-day nett collections – Rs. 38.50 cr

What do you think is the reason for the underperformance of Bachchhan Paandey?

