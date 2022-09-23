Box Office: Brahmastra creates a new record; Sells over 6 lakh tickets on Day 15

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is doing very well at the box office. The film became only the second Hindi origin film this year to breach the mammoth Rs. 200 cr nett figure, the first being The Kashmir Files. The film still has a lot of steam left as far as box office is concerned and it will breach its highest single-day footfalls on the 15th day of its run, courtesy- of the subsidized ticket rates on account of National Cinema Day. The biggest multiplex chains in India will be observing National Cinema Day by pricing movie tickets merely at Rs. 75 for the day.

Brahmastra has sold more than 6 lakh tickets, cumulatively, from IIndia's multiplex chains, for day 15, in advance. As mentioned above, the subsidized rates of Rs. 75 have helped a lot as far as footfalls are concerned, since it has gone on to record higher advances than it did on its opening day or the second and third day, each of which added over Rs. 35 cr nett. Shows of Brahmastra have been scheduled, starting from 12:15 am, to make the most of the theatrical buzz that Brahmastra has generated after this offer. The show count will be less than the first week, which means the collections of the film are more or less locked before the day starts.