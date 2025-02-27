Box Office: Can Jiiva & Arjun Sarja’s Horror Comedy Aghathiyaa SLOW down Dragon?

Where every Friday rewrites the rulebook, each new release brings a fresh challenge for the reigning box office king. Right now, Dragon, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer that released last Friday, is enjoying a fantastic run even as it enters its 7th day. The film’s Tamil Nadu gross is set to hit ₹42.50 crore by the end of today, with a worldwide total nearing ₹80 crore. However, with new competitors stepping into the ring, all eyes are now on Aghathiyaa, the next big Tamil release, to see if it can dent Dragon’s momentum.

Aghathiyaa, directed by Pa. Vijay, is a period horror-comedy thriller starring Jiiva, Arjun Sarja, and Raashii Khanna. Tamil audiences have a long-standing love for horror comedies — from Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana franchise to Sundar C’s Aranmanai films — making Aghathiyaa a genre that always finds takers. With its star-studded cast and spooky-comedy combo, the film aims to attract family audiences looking for thrills and laughs alike.

Box office experts believe Aghathiyaa could slightly impact Dragon, but its ultimate success depends entirely on its content. If the film’s blend of horror and comedy works well, it could pull a section of the audience away from Dragon. However, Pradeep Ranganathan enjoys strong youth appeal, and his fans are unlikely to jump ship so easily. Moreover, horror comedies often cater to families, while younger audiences — especially teens — sometimes avoid horror films altogether. Adding to this, Aghathiyaa carries a UA13+ rating, meaning younger kids won’t be able to watch it in theatres, giving Dragon a slight advantage.

Advertisement

With Aghathiyaa set to release on February 28, the real test begins tomorrow. Will Jiiva and Arjun Sarja’s horror-comedy scare off Dragon, or will Pradeep’s youthful charm continue its box office dominance? One thing is certain — the Tamil box office is heating up, and movie buffs are in for a thrilling ride this weekend!