Box Office: Can Rishab Shetty's Kantara clock Rs 100 crore in Hindi?

Rishab Shetty led Kantara's glorious theatrical run doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. The film was a slow starter at the box office, but once it caught momentum, it saw collections increase on a week-on-week basis. The Hindi version of the film started with collections of just over Rs. 1 cr nett but since then, the film hasn't ever seen its numbers drop below the first day numbers.

Kantara (Hindi) braved competition from numerous Hindi movie releases, from Doctor G to Ram Setu and Thank God, to Phone Bhoot, Mili and Double XL, to Uunchai, and now Drishyam 2 and Bhediya in the weeks to come. The film has accumulated over Rs. 75 cr nett for its Hindi version and it doesn't seem like the film will stop anytime soon, despite strong local competition. The biggest question is whether the film will actually go on to do over Rs. 100 cr nett business for its Hindi version. It definitely is cruising towards that magical figure but it needs substantial performing screens for that. While there is enough exhibition potential, the multiple choices that prospective moviegoers have, can play the spoilsport. Regardless, the film defied every expectation put on it and the very fact that there are discussions of it hitting Rs.100 cr nett from the Hindi version is a massive win.