Box Office Comparison: 1st 6 Days India gross collections of Raid 2, Hit 3 and Retro

May Day saw the release of biggies like Raid 2, Hit 3 and Retro, along with smaller films like Tourist Family and holdover titles like Thudarum, Kesari 2 and more. Raid 2 dominated the box office among May Day releases with a cumulative India gross total of Rs 102 crore in 6 days. The film's hold over the weekdays has been strong so far and it is to be seen how it remains in the days to come, given that the attention of the people has diverted significantly towards matters of national importance.

Hit 3 took an excellent start and trended strongly over the extended first weekend. The hold over the weekdays has been decent but the job is more or less done. There has been a drought of releases for Telugu cinegoers, with Hit 3 being the first major release in close to 2 months. The 6 day India cume of the film stands at Rs 65 crore and that's a pretty looking number. The trend indicates a sub-Rs 90 crore gross closing but that is more than enough.

Retro has emerged as the biggest underperformer among May Day releases. After securing the biggest opening of the competing releases, it is now third in the race, behind Raid 2 and Hit 3. It has grossed close to Rs 58 crore in its first 6 days and the poor trend indicates that it shall barely manage Rs 70 crore in its full run. Suriya's hunt for a major theatrical success continues but the openings of his recent films atleast indicate that there's an audience that is rooting for him. With the right content, his films can do hefty numbers. One expects his film with Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri to be the film that unleashes the actor's true box office potential.

Tourist Family has surprised the most with its blockbuster trending in Tamil Nadu. Its daywise numbers are now ahead of Retro. Holdover release Kesari 2 has continued its decent trend while Thudarum is a certified all time blockbuster. It shall become the first Malayalam movie to gross over Rs 100 crore in Kerala.

