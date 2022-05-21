Box Office Day 2: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 set to emerge a SUPER HIT – Shows 40 percent jump on Saturday

The Anees Bazmee directed comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is showing an extraordinary growth in collections on Saturday. The horror comedy is showing gains across the national and non-national chains and the very early trends suggest a growth in the range of 37 to 40 percent for Saturday. While it’s too soon to make an estimate, the trends so far indicate the second day collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to be in the range of Rs 18.00 crore to Rs 19.50 crore. There is an outside chance of Rs 20 crore too, however, that would depend on how well the single screens hold, but a Saturday upside of 18 crore is assured.

The growth is there across the board, be it the cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata or the mass belts like CP, CI, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat. The two-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now stands in the range of Rs 31.90 to Rs 32.50 crore. While the opening in morning and noon shows came due to the youth fan following of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, side by side the brand value of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and horror comedy, it is the family audience i.e. the core of Anees Bazmee cinema, that has taken over the film from Friday evening. The opening day of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was Rs 13.50 crore. The genre is such that it has brought in the audience of both the leading actors and the director together to the big screen.

The audience talk is positive, and this should result in another jump in collection on Sunday to pack a solid punch over the opening weekend. A Sunday in the range of Rs 22 to 25 crore will lead to a three-day weekend of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the vicinity of Rs 55 crore. The trend on Saturday is superlative, on par with what the mid-sized films used to do in the pre-pandemic era and this is a sigh of relief for the makers. This also more or less gives an assurance that this horror comedy will showcase a stronghold in collections from Monday and conveniently enter the Rs 100 crore club.

If it enters the Rs 150 crore club or the Rs 175 crore club is something which we shall know with the weekday trends followed by the growth in collections on second weekend, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is poised to start a journey to be a super hit venture at the box office. It’s too early to pass a verdict and it’s the hold in collections on Monday that always gives us a clear picture on where the film is headed. However, a clean hit tag is assured for the film. It will be the 7th clean hit for director Anees Bazmee, as also the highest grossing Kartik Aaryan film till date. It would also be the fourth clean hit for actress Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has attained these numbers at lower ticket prices than other pandemic films and this makes the collections even special. The costs are controlled, though there is an additional interest burden due to delay, and the makers have fetched a good deal from their digital partners too. Considering the revenue from all sources, the producers will be in the black and the theatrical run will ensure enough profits for the team of this horror comedy.

