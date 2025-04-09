Box Office: Disney’s Snow White falls short of half a million on 3rd Monday; struggles to stay afloat amid declining theatrical run

Disney’s live-action reimagining of Snow White is nearing the end of its theatrical run with diminishing returns.

On its third Monday in cinemas, the Mouse House tentpole grossed just USD 409,000 from 3,750 locations, pushing its domestic haul to USD 77.73 million. The performance, with consistent significant drops, highlights the film’s struggles to find staying power in the domestic market.

Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler in the titular role, Snow White was reworked as a modernized musical fantasy adaptation of the studio’s 1937 animated classic. It tells the iconic fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm with updated themes and characters, and a revamped storyline involving a rogue bandit, Jonathan, played by Andrew Burnap, who helps the fairest princess reclaim her kingdom from her evil stepmother. Gal Gadot portrays the latter character.

Despite its high-profile cast and lavish production, the film has grossed just USD 169 million worldwide against a staggering USD 250 million budget, which excludes marketing costs—classifying it as a major box office disappointment for Disney.

The film premiered at the Alcázar of Segovia in Spain before opening in the US and worldwide on March 21. Its release was originally set for March 2024 but was delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and subsequent reshoots.

Snow White has been plagued with controversies since its inception. The backlash first erupted over a Latina (Zegler) being cast to play the Disney princess known for having skin as white as snow. The actress did not help her case when she mocked the original animated version of the tale, which she would be bringing to life. Zegler infamously called the original iteration of Snow White weird and outdated. She also made political comments that did not sit well with fans. Gadot, too, stirred negative buzz by openly expressing her Zionist views.

While some critics praised the film’s visual canvas and musical elements, others were left underwhelmed by its screenplay, despite Disney’s attempt to market the film as a bold step toward modern storytelling.

With its theatrical prospects fading and no major revival expected, Snow White joins the growing list of live-action remakes that have failed to match the commercial highs of past studio hits like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

