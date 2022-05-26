Box Office: Don rock steady in second week, Tops 100 crores worldwide on Tuesday, set for same in India

Don is showing a very strong staying power at the box office with superb holds in its second week. The Siva Kartikeyan starrer has grossed Rs. 26.25 crores approx in six days of the second week so far, which is less than 50 per cent down from the first week, with one more day to go. The total gross collections of the movie at the Indian box office are Rs. 78.50 crores approx and will cross Rs. 80 crores today.

On Friday it will be going over Doctor (Rs. 82 crores) to become the career-best grosser for Siva in India. It will take the worldwide title today though, as the film has earned another $3.20 million (Rs. 24.50 crores) internationally, for a worldwide total of Rs. 103 crores as of yesterday, which puts it just a few lakhs under Doctor (Rs. 103.50 crores). The film topped Rs. 100 crores worldwide on Tuesday on the twelfth day of release.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 52.25 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 3.75 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 6.30 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 7.70 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 3.20 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 2.85 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 2.45 crores

Total - Rs. 78.50 crores

The way the film is going, it is all set to hit Rs. 100 crores in India, with Rs. 80.50 crores approx expected at end of the second week. There is no major competition this week, so shall add another Rs. 15 crores plus in the third week, which will bring its total to Rs. 96 crores approx, leaving just Rs. 4 crores for the three-digit number, which it should be able to achieve quite easily. The film has grossed Rs. 65 crores approx in Tamil Nadu, staying above Rs. 2 crores plus daily collections in the state in its run so far. A full run of Rs. 85 crores in the state is likely, with a possible Rs. 90 crores plus depending on how it holds post-Vikram release.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 65.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 7.10 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 4.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 85 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 55 lakhs