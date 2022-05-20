Don First Week box office collections; Sivakarthikeyan starrer tops 50 crores in India

Sivakarthikeyan led Tamil college comedy-drama Don had a very good first week at the Indian box office. The film grossed Rs. 52 crores approx in its first seven days, showing an excellent staying power on weekdays. The Thursday collections were around 40 per cent of the opening day, which is an excellent trending for a South Indian movie. The first week collections of Don are the highest ever for Siva beating his previous release Doctor which grossed Rs. 45 crores in its first seven days. Doctor went on to become the biggest grosser for Siva at Rs. 82 crores, Don is likely to top that with a projected final number of Rs. 90 crores plus in India.

The box office collections of Don at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 10 crores

Saturday - Rs. 11.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 12.75 crores

Monday - Rs. 5.50 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 4.50 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 4 crores

Thursday - Rs. 4 crores

Total - Rs. 52.25 crores

Of its Rs. 52 crores in India, Rs. 43.50 crores came from Tamil Nadu. The collections on weekdays were excellent as they were ahead of bigger releases like Beast, Valimai and even RRR, all of them having higher opening weekend collections. Recently films have shown a drop in collections on weekdays in Tamil Nadu and then jumps during the weekend. Don held very strongly on weekdays and has retained over 70 per cent of showings for the second weekend despite a new release. The film will likely stand at Rs. 55 crores plus in Tamil Nadu at end of the weekend and from there a full run of Rs. 80 crores plus can be achieved.

The Telugu version of the film held strongly on weekdays as well recording higher collections on weekdays than on the opening day. The first week's collections of the movie in Telugu states are Rs. 4 crores earning Rs. 1.50 crores share approx. It is possible that second-weekend collections of the movie in Telugu states are better than the first weekend.

The territorial breakdown for the Indian box office collections of Don is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 43.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 4 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 3.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 75 lakhs

Rest of India - Rs. 50 lakhs