Box Office Estimates: Dunki becomes the 10th Shah Rukh Khan film to enter the Rs 100 crore club

The Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office in India as the film has collected in the range of Rs 29.25 to 30.25 crore on Sunday taking its total collections to Rs 102.50 crore. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is continuing to do well at the multiplexes in India as places like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore recorded excellent occupancy throughout the day with family audiences coming on board the film.

Dunki collects Rs 30 crore on Sunday

The numbers are driven by the Shah Rukh Khan factor alongside the goodwill of director Rajkumar Hirani as the early reports in the audience seem to be mixed, especially in the mass belts. The Sunday growth is a positive sign for Dunki, but it must consolidate the same with strongholds on Monday and Tuesday. Dunki will see another good day at the box office on Monday due to the Christmas Holiday and it’s the trend from Tuesday that will give an indication on the lifetime number. The five-day extended weekend of Dunki will be in the range of Rs 125 crore (+/- 3 crore) and there will be some benefit of the prolonged holiday period on account of Christmas and New Year.

Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Ra One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan and Jawan. It’s also the third consecutive for the superstar in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. The All India net of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 stands in the north of Rs 1200 crore and the superstar will be looking back at 2023 as a historic year in his much-celebrated career spanning 30 years.

The collections are good but should have been better by about 25 percent. There is also a genre factor at play as Dunki isn’t a front-loaded action film – a genre that has done wonders in the post-pandemic world – but still, the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani should have done better over these 4 days.

Dunki Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Thursday: Rs 28.00 crore

Friday: Rs 20.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 24.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 30.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 102.50 crore

