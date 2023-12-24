Box Office Estimates: Dunki becomes the 10th Shah Rukh Khan film to enter the Rs 100 crore club
Dunki becomes the the third consecutive film for Shah Rukh Khan to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. Detailed Report
The Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki has entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box office in India as the film has collected in the range of Rs 29.25 to 30.25 crore on Sunday taking its total collections to Rs 102.50 crore. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is continuing to do well at the multiplexes in India as places like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore recorded excellent occupancy throughout the day with family audiences coming on board the film.
Dunki collects Rs 30 crore on Sunday
The numbers are driven by the Shah Rukh Khan factor alongside the goodwill of director Rajkumar Hirani as the early reports in the audience seem to be mixed, especially in the mass belts. The Sunday growth is a positive sign for Dunki, but it must consolidate the same with strongholds on Monday and Tuesday. Dunki will see another good day at the box office on Monday due to the Christmas Holiday and it’s the trend from Tuesday that will give an indication on the lifetime number. The five-day extended weekend of Dunki will be in the range of Rs 125 crore (+/- 3 crore) and there will be some benefit of the prolonged holiday period on account of Christmas and New Year.
Dunki has become the 10th Shah Rukh Khan film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Ra One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, Pathaan and Jawan. It’s also the third consecutive for the superstar in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. The All India net of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 stands in the north of Rs 1200 crore and the superstar will be looking back at 2023 as a historic year in his much-celebrated career spanning 30 years.
The collections are good but should have been better by about 25 percent. There is also a genre factor at play as Dunki isn’t a front-loaded action film – a genre that has done wonders in the post-pandemic world – but still, the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani should have done better over these 4 days.
Dunki Day Wise Box Office Collection:
Thursday: Rs 28.00 crore
Friday: Rs 20.00 crore
Saturday: Rs 24.50 crore
Sunday: Rs 30.00 crore (Expected)
Total: Rs 102.50 crore
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Box Office Trends: Dunki shows a 30 percent jump on 3rd Day; Shah Rukh Khan starrer nears 75 crore in weekend
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene