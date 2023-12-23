Box Office Trends: Dunki shows a 30 percent jump on 3rd Day; Shah Rukh Khan starrer nears 75 crore in weekend

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s maiden collaboration, Dunki, is showing a good trend in collections on its third day. According to early trends, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has shown a growth of around 30 percent on the third day with estimates in the range of Rs 25.50 to 26.50 crore. With this, the 3-day opening weekend total of Dunki stands around the Rs 74 crore mark.

Dunki on track to hit Rs 100 crore in 4 days

The jump for Dunki has come in the national multiplex chains, whereas the mass circuits are on the lower side, but that was expected due to the genre and clash with a mass-heavy film like Salaar. The film is in a reasonable spot at the end of 3-days and will now be looking to consolidate with another jump in business on Sunday.

The Sunday and Monday business followed by the hold in collections on Tuesday will give us an idea of where this Rajkumar Hirani film lands in the long run. However, with the trend so far, one can conclude that the film is not doing those big blockbuster numbers leading to business in the North of Rs 350 crore, and the eyes are now to see how far it goes from here-on.

The five-day extended weekend of Dunki will fall in the range of Rs 130 crore and it’s the journey from there that will decide the lifetime business and verdict of this Shah Rukh Khan film, though the controlled budget is a major plus for getting a positive verdict.

Dunki Day Wise Box Office Collections

Thursday: Rs 28.00 crore

Friday: Rs 20.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 26 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 74.00 crore

The film will be looking to better the first day of business on Sunday and then hold around the Rs 25 crore mark on Monday (Christmas holiday) for a good 5-day weekend total. The numbers would have been better by about 10 – 15 percent on Saturday with better showcasing in a solo release. Dunki will now enter the Rs 100 crore club in four days, emerging the 10th for Shah Rukh Khan.

Note: These are numbers based on early box office trends and estimates shall be made by 11 PM.

