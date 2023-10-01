Top 4th Weekend Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan tops with Jawan, followed by URI, Bahubali 2 and Gadar 2

The Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan has gone on an overdrive in its fourth weekend as the film has created an all-time record for the weekend. After scoring Rs 4.75 crore on the fourth Friday, Jawan jumped to Rs 8.25 crore on the fourth Saturday and around Rs 8.50 crore on the fourth Sunday as per early estimates. The film has scored the biggest fourth weekend of all time by collecting approximately Rs 21.50 crore. There was a BOGO offer on Saturday, and no BOGO offer on Sunday, which has led to a rather muted growth, but none-the-less, on the real value front, the film has seen a considerable jump in admits and numbers over the previous day.

Jawan creates an all-time record in the fourth weekend

With this, the 25-day total of Jawan stands at an earth-shattering sum of Rs 533.50 crore and the SRK led film is on its course to hit Rs 550 crore by the end of this week. Jawan has topped the fourth-weekend collections of films like URI: The Surgical Strike (Rs 18.25 crore), Bahubali (Rs 18.25 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 17.50 crore) and KGF 2 (Rs 14.50 crore). The Atlee directorial will be on its course to also create an all-time week four record. In fact, on Monday, it will go past the present week four record holder, URI (Rs 29.30 crore), and be on a journey to scale new heights for the releases in the future.

The trending of Jawan indicates unanimous appreciation from audiences across the board, be it the multiplexes or the single screens. The action-packed entertainer is not looking to stop anytime soon and has real chances of hitting the Rs 600 crore number in the long run, though a lot would depend on how it holds from Tuesday. Basically, to hit the Rs 600 crore number, it’s a must for Jawan to score all-time records in all the subsequent weeks and there isn’t much competition for the film until the Dussehra releases. There is Mission Raniganj releasing on Friday, but the film will be catering to an altogether different set of audiences.

Jawan is an all-time blockbuster, and also an all-time grosser on all fronts and the journey now is hit a number that could be a big challenge for the releases in the coming year.

Here’s a look at top fourth weekend at the box office in Hindi.

Jawan: Rs 21.50 crore (expected)

URI: Rs 18.25 crore

Bahubali 2: Rs 18.25 crore

Gadar 2: Rs 17.50 crore

KGF 2: Rs 14.50 crore

