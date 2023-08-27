Box Office: Gadar 2 records an excellent third weekend; OMG 2 continues with steady run

The Sunny Deol led Gadar 2 has continued with its excellent run at the box office as the Anil Sharma directorial collected Rs 37 crore in its third weekend taking the 17 day collection to Rs 452 crore. With this, Gadar 2 has become the fastest to enter the Rs 450 crore club at the domestic box office, topping the previous best, Pathaan, which hit the number in 18 days.

Gadar 2 started a little low on its third Friday with collections of Rs 7 crore, but the business saw big spikes on Saturday and Sunday. The action entertainer jumped to Rs 13.00 crore on third Saturday and another jump of 33 percent to Rs 17.000 crore on third Sunday. Gadar 2 is on track to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the box office and it’s the trend from tomorrow that will indicate about the chances it has to top Bahubali 2 and Pathaan in the long run. The film is an all time blockbuster and its now all about reaching some of the benchmarks which none could foresee a month back.

Gadar 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Day Net Box Office Week 1 Rs 280.75 crore 2 Week Total Rs 136 crore 3rd Friday Rs 7.00 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 13.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 17.00 crore Total: Rs 453.75 crore

The social dramedy, OMG 2, has also continued with its steady run at the box office in India as the film scored Rs 8.15 crore in the third weekend taking the total collections to Rs 126.15 crore. The film is faring like a typical pre-pandemic urban film, that’s showing spikes in business on Saturday and Sunday followed by steady run at low levels on the weekdays. The Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi starrer will be targeting a finish in the vicinity of Rs 135 crore, proving to be a big hit for Akshay Kumar and team.

OMG 2 Day Wise Box Office Collection:

Day Net Box Office Week 1 Rs 79.25 crore Week 2 Rs 39.00 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1.65 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 3.00 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 126.40 crore

