Box Office in Hindi belts is ALIVE despite Omicron wave; Pushpa, 83’ and Spider Man clock Rs 18 crore on Jan 1

Over the last few days, there has been chatter that the Omicron fear is keeping the audience away from venturing into the cinema halls. However, the audience in Hindi belts have defied all talks as three films – Pushpa, 83’ and Spider Man have put up an aggregate total of 18 crore on Saturday. The figures have come despite the rising cases of Covid across India and closure of cinema halls in a major market like Delhi.

The collections across the Hindi belts is a statement from the audience that they are willing to venture to the cinema halls for a theatrical experience provided that the films are exciting enough to draw their attention. 83’ was the best-faring film, as it collected around 7.5 crore it’s second Saturday, taking the nine-day Hindi total to Rs 80 crore. While the film will go past the 100-crore mark in the long run, it’s a theatrical flop. The stand-alone figures are good, but if one takes the budget of 83’ into account, these numbers are nothing but disappointing.

A film made on a scale like 83’ should have clocked at-least 12 to 13 crore on January 1, and it is basically collecting around 60% of what it should ideally have done. There is a talk that the biz has been impacted due to Covid fear and closure of cinema halls, but in reality, the film has not found appreciation from the audience at the level that it had to for a successful run. In the Christmas period, the 9 day total of 83’ should have been at-least Rs 150 crore, however, in reality it stands at Rs 80 crore.

Allu Arjun’s Hindi debut, Pushpa, has continued with it’s glorious run at the box office as the film clocked Rs 6 crore plus on its third Saturday, taking the total collection upwards of Rs 56 crore. The film has recorded its biggest single day total since it’s release on January 1, and this is simply a sign of what we term historic trending. The film has recorded it’s biggest single day total on Day 16. Despite being a dubbed release in it’s 3rd week, the film was outperforming 83’ at almost all centers except for Mumbai. The run so far suggests that the film will put up better collections than 83’ in the Hindi belts from Monday onwards and begin it’s journey to enter the Rs 100 crore cl

The movie has stood the opposition from Spider Man and 83’, despite minimal promotions, and being a first attempt from Allu Arjun to explore the Hindi markets. If cinema halls, specially in Maharashtra, are operational for the next 10 days, Pushpa has a bright chance to touch the magical three-digit number in Hindi alone. The trend of Pushpa suggests that it’s easily among the most accepted films to have been released in the last few years in Hindi belts. It’s simply a RAMPAGE at the box office.

Spider Man: No Way Home has also seen a jump in collections on it’s third Saturday as the film collected Rs 4.50 crore plus taking it’s 17-day total to Rs 196.50 crore. The movie has proved to be a humongous blockbuster and will clock the Rs 200 crore mark at Indian box office on Sunday, January 2. All in all, all the three films, 83’, Pushpa and Spider Man took complete benefit of January 1 holiday as the aggregate total of the three films stands around the Rs 18 crore mark. And this has come despite major markets like Delhi being completely shut.

These numbers give just one signal – Box Office Zinda Hai…! And a right film in today’s time can still bring in an audience in big numbers despite the Covid-wave and restrictions on capacity front. It’s all a matter of that one big exciting Bollywood film, which has been missing the release of Sooryavanshi on Diwali.

