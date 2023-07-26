Box Office India: Barbie & Oppenheimer remain solid on Wednesday; Nett Rs 2 and Rs 5.75 crores respectively
Hollywood films are reviving movie theatres in India. In just 2 weeks, there have been 3 clean hits in the form of Barbie, Oppenheimer and Mission Impossible 7.
This week's 2 new Hollywood releases Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh are doing extremely well at the Indian Box Office. Both the films outperformed at the box office vis-a-vis the expectations upon them prior to the release. Barbie has collected Rs 23.50 crores nett in its first 6 days in India and by the end of the first week, it will be slightly over Rs 25 crores. On the other hand, Oppenheimer has netted Rs 67.25 crores in its first 6 days and by the end of the first week that is tomorrow, it will be over Rs 72 crores.
While Oppenheimer Leads Barbie In India, Barbie Leads Oppenheimer At The Global Box Office
While Oppenheimer is leading Barbie in India, Barbie is leading Oppenheimer at the worldwide box office and by a double margin. Both films are doing more business than what was expected from them. What's interesting is that they would have probably done less than what they have done, had they not released together. Barbie and Oppenheimer were benefitted by the fact that they were releasing on the very same day. A digital campaign by the term 'Barbenheimer' caught steam way before the release. At the global box office, while Barbie is on course to collect well over a billion dollars, Oppenheimer too is aiming to breach 700 million dollars, which is simply incredible given its limited appeal. Another running film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 is struggling at the global box office, although it has done well in India and is marching towards the Rs 100 crore nett India mark.
The day-wise nett India collections of Barbie are as follows:-
- Day 1 - Rs. 4.40 crores
- Day 2 - Rs 6 crores
- Day 3 - Rs 6.70 crores
- Day 4 - Rs 2.20 crores
- Day 5 - Rs 2.20 crores
- Day 6 - Rs 2 crores
Total = Rs 23.50 crores nett in 6 days in India
The day-wise nett India collections of Oppenheimer are as follows:-
- Day 1 - Rs. 14.50 crores
- Day 2 - Rs 17 crores
- Day 3 - Rs 17 crores
- Day 4 - Rs 6.75 crores
- Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crores
- Day 6 - Rs 5.75 crores
Total = Rs 67.25 crores nett in 6 days in India
About Barbie And Oppenheimer
Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.
Where And When To Watch Barbie And Oppenheimer
Both Barbie and Oppenheimer can be watched at a theatre near you
