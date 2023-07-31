Box Office India: Oppenheimer & Barbie do raging business over 2nd weekend despite new release RRKPK

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh and Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling had an excellent second weekend at the Indian box office despite the new big releases in India, Bro The Avatar and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Both these films went from strength to strength and saw massive gains on Saturday and Sunday.

Oppenheimer Looks To Emerge As The Highest Hollywood Grosser Of The Year In India. Barbie Looks To Breach Rs 40 Crores Nett

After 10 days, Oppenheimer's total India collections stand at Rs 91.50 crores nett and in its third weekend, the film will enter the Rs 100 crore nett India club. So far, Fast X and Mission Impossible 7 are the only two films to have broken into this club this year. Oppenheimer will not just enter the club but will emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood film of the year in India too. Barbie has collected Rs 32.75 crores nett and is steadily moving towards a lifetime total of over Rs 40 crores. It is to be noted that these collections are coming in just 800 - 850 screens. At the global box office, Barbie has caused absolute carnage as it is on course to become the highest grossing film of the year. Oppenheimer is doing blistering business too despite it holding limited appeal, much thanks to the brand value that Christopher Nolan enjoys. It aims to end its global business ahead of mass pleasers like Mission Impossible 7 and even Fast X.

The day-wise nett India collections of Oppenheimer are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 14.50 crores

Total = Rs 91.50 crores nett in 10 days in India

The day-wise nett India collections of Barbie are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs. 4.40 crores

Total = Rs 32.75 crores nett in 10 days in India

About Oppenheimer And Barbie

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Oppenheimer explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his contribution towards creating the atomic bomb.

Where And When To Watch Oppenheimer And Barbie

Both Oppenheimer and Barbie can be watched at a theatre near you.

