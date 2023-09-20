Box Office India: Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan enters glorious Rs 500 crore club in less than 2 weeks

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others entered the glorious Rs 500 crore nett India club on its 14th day at the box office. With Rs 456 crores coming from the Hindi version and Rs 52 crores coming from the dubbed versions, the SRK-Atlee film became the third Hindi origin film to enter the coveted club. Jawan managed to be the quickest of the lot, as it reached the landmark in less than 14 days. Its 2 week total stands at Rs 508 crores and by the end of its extended second week, it shall have collected around Rs 517 crores, thus edging past the nett total of Gadar 2.

Jawan Is Set To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Hindi Origin Film At The Indian Box Office And Worldwide Box Office

Jawan is trending very strongly at the box office and is showing no signs of fatigue. It looks to remain the most preferred Indian film choice for its third consecutive week, after which Skanda and Fukrey 3 will battle it out to become the most preferred Indian film choice of the week. Jawan is likely to hit the Rs 500 crore nett Hindi mark positively by third Sunday and then it shall begin its journey towards becoming the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language. The trends indicate that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will very comfortably also emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores 13 Rs 12.50 crores 14 Rs 9.50 crores (early estimates) Total Rs 456 crores nett in 14 days in India

Rs 456 crores Hindi plus Rs 52 crores Dubbed Versions = Rs 508 crores nett by end of day

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you, now.

