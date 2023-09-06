Box Office: Jawan to release on 10,000 screens globally; Set to be biggest Shah Rukh Khan release till date

The D-Day is round the corner as Shah Rukh Khan returns to destroy the box office records with the Atlee directed Jawan. The advance bookings are going on in full swing across the country and the film is competing to create all-time records on the pre-sales front in India. The weekend advance for Jawan is expected to be around the Rs 50 crore mark, with an outside chance of topping the overall advance of Pathaan, which stood at Rs 54 crore. The bookings are divided evenly across National and Non-National chains.

Jawan gears up to create new records on opening day

In-fact, the SRK fronted action-packed thriller is faring even better than Pathaan in non-national chains and single screens, giving it a shot at emerging all time biggest opener for a Hindi Film. The walk-ins are also expected to be strong due to the Holiday factor in most parts of India. Right from Miraj to MovieMax, Cinepride and Wave – The film is functioning at record levels on the advance front setting up the base for something historic on the day of release. There are 5 am and 6 am shows which have opened across the country and are already putting up phenomenal occupancies.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Jawan is headed to be the widest release for a Hindi Film across the globe. According to our sources, the SRK fronted entertainer is headed to release on around 5500 screens in India, and 4500 screens in the international markets. The worldwide count for Jawan is 10,000 screens, making the biggest for Hindi Film and one of the widest ever for an Indian Film too. SRK’s last release, Pathaan had released on 5500 screens in India and 2700 screens in the international markets.

Jawan becomes the biggest release till date for a film of Hindi Origin

Jawan is released by Pen Marudhar in India and YRF in the international markets and both the distribution partners have gone all out to give the widest possible release on most optimum screens across the globe. The screen count is dynamic as the equations are changing by the hour with show count and screen count going up based on the unprecedented demand in the most unexpected territories.

History is about to be created as Jawan would become the second consecutive Rs 100 crore plus opener for Shah Rukh Khan after his Republic Day 2023 release, Pathaan. The movie is targeting an worldwide opening day gross in the vicinity of Rs 110 crore to 130 crore, which would again be the biggest opening till date for film of Hindi Origin. The records are going to come down crumbling on the opening day and one needs to stay tuned to Pinkvilla for an in-depth coverage on the same.

