Box Office: Jawan tops KGF 2 to emerge the 4th highest of all time; SRK film collects 13.5 crore on 2nd Monday

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others had a terrific second Monday in India as it netted Rs 13.50 crores for the Hindi version. While the collections of the film are around Rs 3.5 crores less than what it registered on Friday, the tickets sold are higher. The SRK-Atlee film is now standing tall with collections of Rs 434 crores for the Hindi version and Rs 484 crores for all versions, and on its second Tuesday, it will be hitting the Rs 500 crore nett India mark to emerge as the third Hindi origin film and second SRK film to breach that number.

Jawan Crosses The Hindi Nett Collections Of KGF 2 To Emerge As The 4th Highest Grossing Indian Film For The Hindi Language

Jawan crossed the Hindi nett collections of KGF 2 on its second Monday and with that, it is currently the fourth highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language, only behind Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and Gadar 2. In its eventual run, it is sure to end up as the highest grossing Indian film for the Hindi language and the fourth highest Indian grosser in India after Baahubali 2, KGF 2 and RRR. The achievements of Jawan are many and there will be separate articles to highlight the same. For now, it can just be said that 2023 is turning out to be Shah Rukh Khan's year with 2 back to back record grossers, Pathaan and Jawan and the most anticipated of the lot, Dunki, is still to release.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Jawan (In Hindi) Are As Follows

Day Hindi Nett Collections 1 Rs 64 crores 2 Rs 47 crores 3 Rs 68 crores 4 Rs 70 crores 5 Rs 29.50 crores 6 Rs 23.50 crores 7 Rs 20.75 crores 8 Rs 17.75 crores 9 Rs 17 crores 10 Rs 29.50 crores 11 Rs 33.50 crores 12 Rs 13.50 crores Total Rs 434 crores nett in 12 days in India

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

