Lokah Worldwide Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero movie collects Rs 80 crore in 5 days, eyes Rs 100 crore mark

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, is performing extremely well at the box office. The Malayalam movie, marking the beginning of a new cinematic era, has become a sensation. After posting a banger opening weekend, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra recorded a strong hold on its first Monday, which is even higher than its opening day.

Debuted with Rs 6.65 crore on the opening day, Lokah grossed Rs 12 crore on the second day while witnessing a good jump. The movie showed its true potential on Day 3 by registering another superb jump, grossing Rs 23 crore. It followed up with another strong day on Sunday, posting Rs 24.35 crore. The movie posted an opening weekend of Rs 66 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Lokah storms Rs 14 crore on first Monday, hits Rs 80 crore cume

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra continued its blockbuster run on weekdays, too. It smashed a solid Rs 13 crore to Rs 14 crore on its first Monday, which is higher than its first two days at the worldwide box office. The total cume of Lokah reached a super-strong Rs 80 crore mark at the worldwide box office by the end of its 5th day.

Going by the current trends, the movie is all set to register another banger day on Tuesday. It will soon surpass the Rs 100 crore mark globally, which will be a record for a woman-centric Malayalam movie. The superhero movie is currently dominating the box office and has established a huge margin against Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam and Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra worldwide:-

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.65 crore 2 Rs 12 crore 3 Rs 23 crore 4 Rs 24.35 crore 5 Rs 13-14 crore (est.) Total Rs 80 crore

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas in limited shows. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

