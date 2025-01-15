Box Office: Kannada horror comedy Choo Mantar registers best day of run on 1st Tuesday
Directed by Navaneeth, Choo Mantar has witnessed great business on first Tuesday of its release. The horror comedy stars Sharan in the lead role.
Released on January 10, 2025, Choo Mantar is the latest Kannada film that has arrived in theaters. The horror comedy is headlined by actor Sharan in the lead role alongside Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikkanna, Meghana Gaonkar, and others. The recently released Kannada movie has been performing well at the box office so far.
Choo Mantar Shines On First Tuesday At Box Office
Choo Mantar, which is backed by Tarun Shivappa under the banner of Tarun Studios, is all set to complete a week of its release in cinemas. Sharan-starrer has witnessed great business on first Tuesday at the box office. The earnings of Day 5 is greater than the collections on the first two days.
As per estimates, the horror comedy had a low opening on Friday and and doubled its collections on Saturday while maintaining decent hold at the ticket windows.
Choo Mantar Comes After Max's Successful Run
Helmed by Navaneeth, Choo Mantar has entered at the box office after the massive success of Max. Starring Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, the actioner emerged as the highest grossing Sandalwood movie last year. Sharan and Meghana's film was initially scheduled to be released on April 5, 2024. However, the latest Kannada movie was postponed due to delay in the production.
Choo Mantar Is Available In Theaters Now
Choo Mantar is available to watch in cinemas nearby.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
